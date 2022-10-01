Kentucky Apple Festival returns after two-year hiatus

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Apple Festival kicked off its 58th year Friday, celebrating the annual fall festival in Johnson County for the first time since 2019.

Organizers say the previous two years off, due to COVID-19, were necessary but not ideal. So, returning for the 2022 season left them with questions about how the town-favorite weekend would unfold.

On Friday, people poured in form all around to pack the streets for a successful first day, with vendors saying it was great to be back and to see so many people supporting the festival.

The Apple Festival only brings in food vendors with ties to local nonprofits and organizations, allowing the town to support the missions that happen in Johnson County.

The event runs in conjunction with Alley Fest, both wrapping Saturday night.

