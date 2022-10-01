Ian’s remnants bring clouds and showers to the mountains

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Showers are possible this weekend as the remnants of Ian slide up the East Coast.

Tonight through Sunday night

The weather stays gloomy through tonight. We stay cloudy with isolated showers possible, especially east of Highway 15. It will be chilly with temperatures bottoming out in the lower-50s.

The forecast does not change much on Sunday. Spotty showers stick around, especially over the Big Sandy. It will not rain everywhere and it will not rain all day, but you may need the rain gear at times. High temperatures top out in the lower-60s.

We do start to dry out and clear out by Sunday night. An isolated shower or two is possible, but most of us will be dry and partly cloudy. Overnight lows fall into the upper-40s.

Next Week

Beautiful weather returns to the mountains by next week.

We stay dry under a mix of Sun and clouds on Monday. Highs reach the upper-60s with lows falling into the lower-40s.

Another beautiful day is on tap for Tuesday. We remain dry and mostly sunny. Temperatures top out in the upper-60s and lower-70s, and overnight lows fall into the lower-40s.

We stay dry and partly cloudy on Wednesday. Temperatures reach the lower-70s by the afternoon, and lows fall into the mid-40s by Wednesday night.

Extended Forecast

Most of Thursday is looking dry and warmer. Highs top out in the mid-70s, and lows fall into the lower-50s.

Models are hinting at a weak weather system by Thursday night and Friday.

This could bring a few showers to the region by Thursday night and Friday morning.

We still have plenty of time to watch this, and we will keep you updated.

