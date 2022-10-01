Hundreds of Southeast Kentuckians walked to end Alzheimer’s in London

(None)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Millions of Americans are currently battling Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia, and hundreds of Southeast Kentuckians came together on Saturday in hopes of becoming one step closer to a cure.

The 2022 Southeast Kentucky Walk to End Alzheimer’s event took place at the London Laurel Farmer’s Market. The event is an opportunity to not only raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Association, but it also gives the families and caregivers of those with Alzheimer’s a sense of community.

”On a personal note, I think each individual needs to take it upon themselves to learn more about it and to educate themselves, because you just never know when Alzheimer’s is gonna impact you,” said John Yanes, President of Saint Joseph London and Saint Joseph Berea.

Saturday’s event had 200 registered participants, which helped the Southeast Kentucky Walk to End Alzheimer’s group reach $33,000 of their $40,000 fundraising goal.

