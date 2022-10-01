Domestic Violence Awareness Month: Resources and how you can help

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Louisville Metro police and advocates are urging folks in need to use available help.

LMPD said in their Homicide Unit, about 15% of total homicides are related to domestic violence.

“Domestic violence in the city is a very big issue,” Major Mindy Vance, Special Operations Division LMPD said.

Former Director of the Mary Byron Project for Domestic Violence, Dorislee Gilbert has spent decades helping people find solutions before it’s too late.

”We tend to think of violence, especially this type of violence, as happening as far removed from our existence as we can imagine,” Gilbert said.

Gilbert said society often reacts by wrongly blaming victims instead of leading them to resources.

”There are people who are trained in something that is called safety planning,” she said. “Which is tremendously important for anyone who is in one of these relationships or for someone who is trying to help someone out of one of these relationships.”

Gilbert said warning signs include isolation and sudden depression or anxiety. Indicators of an abuser include controlling behavior and blaming.

”As hard as it might be, don’t buy into what you’re hearing,” Gilbert said. “Don’t buy into how you’re being treated and how you’re being blamed, because it’s not your fault.”

Gilbert emphasized how domestic violence affects everyone of all incomes, races, and ages.

Part of the solution, she said, is teaching children about healthy relationships, identifying red flags, and supporting the people around them.

Additional resources include the Center for Women and Families.

If you or someone you know might be a victim of domestic violence, visit the National Domestic Violence hotline to call or chat with an expert, or call the LMPD 24 Hour Crisis line at (1-844-BESAFE1 (237-2331)).

You can also check out LMPD’s video that was posted on their Facebook page.

