WATCH LIVE: Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week - Shelby Valley vs. Prestonsburg

By Evan Hatter
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s another bigtime gridiron matchup on the Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week as we roll into district play.

The Shelby Valley Wildcats take the trip to Prestonsburg to take on the Black Cats starting at 7:30 p.m.

You can watch all the action on our second channel, Heroes & Icons (over-the-air channel 57.2, check your local cable listings), as well as on WYMT.com.

