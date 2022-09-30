UVA Wise falls to Lenoir-Rhyne in Friday afternoon game
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WISE, Va. (WYMT) - In an impromptu rescheduled game due to Hurricane Ian, UVA Wise fell to Lenoir-Rhyne 42-10.
The Cavaliers (1-4) fell to a 21-3 deficit early in the game and could not recover. The 19th-ranked Bears (4-1) remain undefeated in conference play.
UVA Wise will return to action on Oct. 8, taking a trip to Emory & Henry. The Cavaliers are still seeking their first conference win.
