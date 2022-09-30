Two officers from our region graduate from Academy of Police Supervision
RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - Two local police officers are celebrating their graduation from a prestigious law enforcement academy.
Gov. Andy Beshear and the officials from the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training (DOCJT) announced Friday 24 law enforcement officers from agencies across the commonwealth graduated from the Academy of Police Supervision (APS) also known as the sergeant’s academy.
The three-week, 122-hour training program is targeted for newly promoted sergeants or officers who are on their agency’s promotion list to become sergeants.
“Thank you for taking on the challenge of leadership,” Gov. Beshear said. “I know the work you have put in over the last three weeks has prepared you to lead your fellow law enforcement officers with honor and integrity. I wish you the best as you settle into your new positions.”
From our region, Sonny Buckley from the Pikeville Police Department and Gregory Guffrey from the Somerset Police Department were part of the graduating class.
Below is a list of the other 22 officers who graduated from across the state:
Joshua Bucchi, Newport Police Department
Randall Burton, Columbia Police Department
Charles Dargavell, Madison County Sheriff’s Office
Alexis Day, Elsmere Police Department
John Dunn, Highland Heights Police Department
Shaun Frakes, Hillview Police Department
Robert Griffin, Ft. Wright Police Department
Christopher Hill, Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office
Ryan Johnson, University of Kentucky Police Department
Matthew Lloyd, Cold Spring Police Department
Matthew Marksbury, Ft. Thomas Police Department
Justin Meyer, Covington Police Department
Ralph Morgan, Kentucky Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control
Jordan Murphy, Paducah Police Department
Joshua Nezi, Erlanger Police Department
Glenn Smith, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources
Robert Spears, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources
Mark Stidham, Boone County Sheriff’s Office
Douglas Sutton, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office
Brian Voils, Nelson County Sheriff’s Office
Brian Waldorf, Newport Police Department
Aaron Wilson, Georgetown Police Department
