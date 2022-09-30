Two officers from our region graduate from Academy of Police Supervision

On Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear and the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training (DOCJT)...
On Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear and the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training (DOCJT) announced that 24 law enforcement officers from agencies across the commonwealth graduated the Academy of Police Supervision (APS) Class 92.(KY Justice & Public Safety Cabinet)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - Two local police officers are celebrating their graduation from a prestigious law enforcement academy.

Gov. Andy Beshear and the officials from the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training (DOCJT) announced Friday 24 law enforcement officers from agencies across the commonwealth graduated from the Academy of Police Supervision (APS) also known as the sergeant’s academy.

The three-week, 122-hour training program is targeted for newly promoted sergeants or officers who are on their agency’s promotion list to become sergeants.

“Thank you for taking on the challenge of leadership,” Gov. Beshear said. “I know the work you have put in over the last three weeks has prepared you to lead your fellow law enforcement officers with honor and integrity. I wish you the best as you settle into your new positions.”

From our region, Sonny Buckley from the Pikeville Police Department and Gregory Guffrey from the Somerset Police Department were part of the graduating class.

Below is a list of the other 22 officers who graduated from across the state:

Joshua Bucchi, Newport Police Department

Randall Burton, Columbia Police Department

Charles Dargavell, Madison County Sheriff’s Office

Alexis Day, Elsmere Police Department

John Dunn, Highland Heights Police Department

Shaun Frakes, Hillview Police Department

Robert Griffin, Ft. Wright Police Department

Christopher Hill, Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office

Ryan Johnson, University of Kentucky Police Department

Matthew Lloyd, Cold Spring Police Department

Matthew Marksbury, Ft. Thomas Police Department

Justin Meyer, Covington Police Department

Ralph Morgan, Kentucky Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control

Jordan Murphy, Paducah Police Department

Joshua Nezi, Erlanger Police Department

Glenn Smith, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources

Robert Spears, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources

Mark Stidham, Boone County Sheriff’s Office

Douglas Sutton, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office

Brian Voils, Nelson County Sheriff’s Office

Brian Waldorf, Newport Police Department

Aaron Wilson, Georgetown Police Department

