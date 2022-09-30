Southern Kentucky man arrested on attempted murder charges

Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Wayne County man is facing several charges, including attempted murder.

In the past several days, deputies have responded to several calls of abuse and domestic violence at a home on Kelsey Road in Monticello.

Each time police responded, the victim in the case told them she had not been physically abused, just verbally. Deputies also did not spot any visible injuries during the first calls.

On Tuesday, several deputies, including the sheriff, went to the home twice. On the second visit, the victim had marks on her body and told police the suspect, Thurman Barnes, 38, of Monticello, had beat and choked her until she passed out. Deputies also discovered a 3-year-old who was present at the time had a small bruise on its back. They were told Barnes threw a baby bottle, hitting the child.

Barnes had taken off from the home and police were not able to find him.

One of the deputies took out a warrant for his arrest and when the suspect appeared in court for an unrelated case on Thursday, he was taken into custody.

Barnes is charged with attempted murder, assault, strangulation and unlawful imprisonment.

He is being held in the Wayne County Detention Center on a $50,000 cash bond.

