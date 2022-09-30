Police investigating threat at Harlan County High School
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police are reportedly looking into a threatening message that was sent to Harlan County High School.
The threat was sent through a copier in the high school’s cafeteria on Friday, shortly after school hours.
A student’s name was associated with the message.
In a Facebook post, Harlan County Public Schools said law enforcement is involved and they are trying to contact that student.
Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.