Police investigating threat at Harlan County High School

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police are reportedly looking into a threatening message that was sent to Harlan County High School.

The threat was sent through a copier in the high school’s cafeteria on Friday, shortly after school hours.

A student’s name was associated with the message.

In a Facebook post, Harlan County Public Schools said law enforcement is involved and they are trying to contact that student.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.