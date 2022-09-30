Police in Floyd County investigating shooting

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Floyd County are investigating after one person was shot in the Harold Community.

Police say the shooting happened Thursday after 11 p.m.

Deputies responded to a report of a shooting on Salem Church Road and learned that the victim had left the area on foot.

Police say they found the victim, 41-year-old Kelsey Bradley.

In a Facebook Post, police say Bradley was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department is continuing the investigation.

