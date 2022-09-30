Letcher County nature preserve to close until next year to repair flood damage

(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The devastating flooding that rocked parts of our region back in July has left one nature preserve closed for repairs.

The Bad Branch State Nature Preserve in Letcher County will be closed until March 2023 for what state officials call “ecological recovery and trail system repairs”.

During the closing, the Office of Kentucky Nature Preserves and The Nature Conservancy will not only re-stabilize the trail system, but will work to make improvements to increase safety for hikers.

If you want to look for alternate locations in our area, you can go here.

