Ian’s remnants could produce heavy rain

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We are continuing to watch Ian as it makes its trek through the southeastern United States. After another landfall this afternoon, we’ll bring back the potential for showers and storms as Ian becomes post-tropical...and some of those showers could contain some heavy rain.

Tonight through the Weekend

Clouds have been on the increase today as Ian as made another landfall in parts of South Carolina this afternoon. What’s left of Ian should continue to rapidly weaken in intensity as the low becomes post-tropical. As it does, wind speeds should calm down, but the low pressure still has plenty of moisture with it. This will bring the potential for showers and storms back to the mountains as soon as this evening. Unfortunately, this could affect high school football. Expect mostly dry conditions at kickoff, but showers move in from the southeast through the evening. Temperatures also start dropping, down into the lower 50s this overnight.

Showers will continue to overspread the region as we head through the day and into the evening on Saturday. Most of this rain will likely be scattered light to moderate showers, but any rain band could contain some moderate to heavy rainfall. And if those bands sit over one place for any length of time, we could see some quick rises on creeks and streams. These off and on showers will likely continue through Sunday as well as what’s left of Ian churns to our east. And again, we’ll have to be on the lookout for moderate to heavy rain. Temperatures stay unseasonably cool in the upper 50s to near 60° with the clouds and showers in place. We should finally start to ease out of things by later Sunday night.

Into the Work Week

Some showers will still be possible on Monday morning, but the chances should start to wane throughout the day thanks to the weakening low pressure and the general movement away from the area. We should settle back to mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon with highs staying in the middle to upper 60s. Sunshine finally looks to make a return as high pressure briefly takes over on Tuesday afternoon, bringing back comfortable sunshine and highs near 70°.

A few clouds could try to increase on Thursday as a weak front moves back into the area. Highs near 70° with mostly to partly sunny afternoon skies. After a spotty shower chance overnight, we look to slowly clear next Friday with highs in the middle 60s.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.