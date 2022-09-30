Former restaurant co-owner arrested after hidden cameras found in bathroom

Authorities in Georgia say a restaurant co-owner has been arrested after allegedly having...
Authorities in Georgia say a restaurant co-owner has been arrested after allegedly having hidden cameras in the restaurant’s restroom.(miodrag ignjatovic via canva)
By Jessie Gibson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM/Gray News) - A restaurant co-owner in Georgia has been arrested after authorities say he had hidden cameras in the restaurant’s restroom.

WTVM reports Dennis Cleveland Thompson appeared in Friday’s court records on charges that include sexual exploitation of children, unlawful eavesdropping or surveillance.

A condition of Thompson’s bond is to stay away from all victims.

Thompson was reportedly co-owner of The Animal Farm in Columbus. Fellow owner Hudson Terrell said Thompson has since been removed from his position and is no longer involved in the business.

The restaurant released a statement on social media saying that the acts of one of its employees were “disgusting and horrifying” and not in line with the values and beliefs of its business.

Copyright 2022 WTVM Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fmr. EKY deputy sheriff indicted on rape, other charges
Ky. sheriff’s office needs help finding suspect
Ky. sheriff’s office needs help finding suspect
Ky. police dept. needs help identifying traffic cone bandits
Ky. police dept. needs help identifying traffic cone bandits
Photo Courtesy: Somerset Pulaski County Special Response / KY Haz-Mat 12 Facebook page
Southern Kentucky business evacuated following incident involving chemicals
Prestonsburg Police K-9 Nelson after receiving a donation of body armor in early 2022.
K-9 partner of fallen officer re-united with officer’s family

Latest News

O'Charley's Helps - 4:00 p.m.
O'Charley's Helps - 4:00 p.m.
Apple Festival - 6:00 p.m.
Apple Festival - 6:00 p.m.
O'Charley's Helps - 6:00 p.m.
O'Charley's Helps - 6:00 p.m.
2022 Apple Festival - 4:00 p.m.
2022 Apple Festival - 4:00 p.m.
A boat displaced by Hurricane Ian rests atop a car in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Thursday, Sept....
LIVE: Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida’s death toll climbs