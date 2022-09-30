Floyd County family rescued during flood nearing return to their home and small business

Deedra Hanekamp and her two daughters are rescued from rapidly rising flood waters in Garrett,...
Deedra Hanekamp and her two daughters are rescued from rapidly rising flood waters in Garrett, Ky.(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two months ago, many communities throughout Eastern Kentucky were rocked by severe flooding. The Garrett community in Floyd County was among the many that were affected.

Many families throughout the region were not expecting flooding of this severity and were trapped in their homes by the waters.

“By 8:30 the water was in our front yard, by 11:00 the water was coming up our steps, at 11:30 we got rescued with a boat coming to our yard, picked us up, and took us out of here,” said Onas Hanekamp, a Garrett native who’s family was rescued during the floods.

Onas Hanekamp, his wife, Deedra, and two of his daughters were trapped in their home but made it out alive with the help of nearby swift water rescue teams.

“The water just kept coming,” said Deedra Hanekamp. “At one point I started praying out loud and I said, Lord, if we’re going to die, let us die quickly together, and if we’re going to be safe, let us be saved quickly together, and please, please, let other people be okay.”

Now, two months after their rescue, the Hanekamps are rebuilding and plan to return to their home soon.

“We’ll be back in here by Thanksgiving. Lord willing and the creek don’t rise... again,” said Onas and Deedra Hanekamp with a chuckle.

Despite the damage, the family’s small business, Hanekamp Manor Bikes & Books, is also still open for same-day repairs.

“If you message us on Facebook and you want your bike fixed tomorrow, message me, I’ll come down here, I’ll set up a time, you wait for me, repairs are while you wait, bring it in, I’ll fix you, I’ll take care of you,” said Onas Hanekamp.

Onas and Deedra Hanekamp added that, without the bravery and sacrifice of first responders and rescue teams, the loss of life could have been much worse, and they are forever grateful to the teams that saved their lives.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP investigating fatal crash in Pike County
Fmr. EKY deputy sheriff indicted on rape, other charges
Ky. sheriff’s office needs help finding suspect
Ky. sheriff’s office needs help finding suspect
Hurricane Ian
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Ian coverage from WWSB in Sarasota
Laurel Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for bank robbery suspect
Sheriff: Name of man accused of robbing Corbin bank released

Latest News

HMB&B
Floyd County family rescued during flooding nearing return to their home and small business - 6pm
Cocktails for Cancer
‘Cocktails for Cancer’ benefit raises more than $3,000 for flood relief, cancer research
Alley Fest 2022 kicks off Thursday night with a pre-party.
Alley Fest 2022 packs Paintsville with big sounds and big names
AppHarvest officials joined students and staff at the high school Thursday, celebrating the...
Golden Eagles eager to grow: AppHarvest plants 10th container farm in Johnson County