First Alert Weather Day: Rain chances begin tonight as Ian’s remnants move toward the mountains

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - One more mainly dry day is on tap across the mountains to wrap up September, but heavy rain is on the way for some for the first half of this weekend.

Today and Tonight

It will be another chilly start to the day as most of us wake up in the 40s. While some sunshine is likely early, it will not last. Clouds will quickly take over later and last all afternoon. The good news is that it should stay dry for the majority of the day. Go see Cameron at the Apple Festival in Paintsville and do some Guest Weather. If you want to head out to a festival going on this weekend, today is the day to do it. Some spotty showers are possible later this evening, but I think the majority of the rain holds off until overnight. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 60s during the day and only fall to around 50 as the rain picks up. That rain could be heavy at times, especially the further east you are.

Weekend Forecast

All models are now onboard with a general 1-3″ of rain this weekend, especially in the eastern counties. The bulk of the rain will be on Saturday to start October, but some scattered showers are possible on Sunday. Both days will be a tale of two skies. The closer you are to Interstate 75 and west, you might not see much, if any rain. If you are closer to the Kentucky/Virginia/West Virginia border, you could get drenched. It all depends on where the remnants for Ian go. Even at this late hour, the track is still shifting, so it’s hard to pin down. That’s why you need the WYMT First Alert Weather App if you don’t already have it to track the system with us. Please, keep an eye on your creeks and streams, stay weather aware, and please, PLEASE, do NOT drive through any flooded roads. We have already lost enough people in the last couple of months. Be safe this weekend. Please.

Highs will struggle to get out of the 50s during the day on Saturday in the eastern counties. The closer you are to I-75/Lake Cumberland, the warmer you will likely be, even with the cloud cover. Some folks could make it into the 60s out that way. Lows for all will drop into the 50s Saturday night. Sunday, with the rain chances becoming more scattered, we should rebound back into the low 60s before falling to around 50 overnight.

Extended Forecast

The good news about these remnants, they will be in and out of here quick. Skies will start cloudy on Monday but clear to sunshine by Monday afternoon. After that, it’s sunny skies for the rest of the week as high pressure takes back over. Highs will climb back into the mid to upper 60s and low to mid-70s by Thursday. We’re watching a potential dry cold front Thursday night that could knock us back a few degrees by Friday. Stay tuned!

