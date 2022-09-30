Eastern Ky. school district receives $5,000 worth of school supplies

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The O’Mobile made its way to Letcher County Central High School Friday morning packed with school supplies.

The donations were collected at neighboring O’Charley’s restaurants. One of the collections was in Knoxville, where a “Stuff the O’Mobile” event was held Thursday.

”Our leadership team is constantly, anytime there’s a need in our community, they are always there and task us and want us to go support,” said Lindsey Smith with O’Charley’s

Donations started in August, the restaurant donated $5,000 worth of school supplies to the Letcher County School District.

”We also started collecting donations online for the flood victims to purchase school supplies as well,” said Smith.

Superintendent Denise Yonts said the donations are for the district’s art, PE and preschool programs, especially at the three schools damaged by flooding.

”It’s Christmas morning for teachers,” she said. “Being over there with my PE teachers and my preschool teachers, they are looking and oohing and awing about all the wonderful things that have been donated.” “That their kids will enjoy and that’s what it’s about, it’s about our kids.”

She said all the donations the district has received helps them take care of what matters most, their students..

”That they care enough to give of themselves, O’Charley’s, to give and take up a collection bring it here and deliver it,” she said. “You couldn’t ask for anything better.”

