Eastern Kentucky native worried about the housing problem post flood

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Terry Thies said her home was partially destroyed during the flood, and she is thankful for the help she has received from the Housing Development Alliance.

“They tried very hard to take care of my stuff. They let me know what had to be done and I told them to do it and they did it, and so far I’ve not gotten a bill so I’m pretty happy about that,” she said.

She was able to salvage very little from her home, but said she is lucky because she knows people have lost everything.

“I didn’t lose everything. You know a lot of people lost their families they lost their homes,” Thies said. “The loss is great.”

Even though her home is unlivable, she knows it can be fixed, and she is concerned about the many stories she has heard and the lack of available housing in the area.

“There was a man and woman and their two children living in a chicken coop, a chicken coop,” she said. “We need housing now. We can’t wait for them to play politics with it or anything like that. We need them to take action now. They had the opportunity and they didn’t do it.”

The Housing Development Alliance and the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky staff said they have noticed the same issue, and are doing their part to help.

“This is what our communities need. When they don’t listen, when they aren’t here, when they don’t see what we’re talking about,” said CEO of the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky, Gerry Roll. “It’s in our culture and it’s in our DNA. We will solve this problem.”

Roll said they know the numbers and they know the need, and they have come up with a plan to help.

The plan will be announced on Saturday.

