Eastern Kentucky native rides out Hurricane Ian in Orlando

An eastern Kentucky native rode out Hurricane Ian in Orlando.
An eastern Kentucky native rode out Hurricane Ian in Orlando.
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (WKYT) -- As Hurricane Ian targets Georgia and the Carolinas, people in Florida are facing the trying task of recovering.

We continue to hear from Kentuckians who are now in Florida and chose to ride out the storm.

“It’s devastating,” said Caroline Clay.

Clay, an eastern Kentucky native, is in Orlando for work. Thankfully, in her part of town, damage is not as severe as it is in other parts of the city.

“There was a tree across the street that was holding on for dear life. I went out around 2 or 3 in the morning, and it was almost completely horizontal in the wind.”

This wasn’t Clay’s first hurricane. She’s lived in Florida off and on for the last few years for work. She has previously lived in Fort Myers, which was heavily damaged.

“The theatre that I worked for for a year...my home for a whole year was called Florida Repertory Theatre. It’s right there along the lakes and rivers in the inland part of Fort Myers, and I saw that water is up to the second story. It’s devastating to see a place you called home underwater.”

