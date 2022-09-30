Buchanan and Tazewell Counties approved for federal assistance following mid-July floods

BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA. (WYMT) - President Biden approved Virginia’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration in Buchanan and Tazewell Counties following mid-July floods and mudslides.

Both counties were greatly affected by floods on July 13 and 14.

The Declaration allows for the release of Public Assistance in the affected counties. Individual Assistance is still under review.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures for all of Virginia.

The announcement came after Virginia legislators urged Biden to issue the declaration earlier this month.

