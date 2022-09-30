Army Corps of Engineers awards contract to replace spillway gates at Wolf Creek Dam

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WYMT) - A structure that keeps one of Southern Kentucky’s most notable landmarks in place is getting a facelift.

On Thursday, officials with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced a contract worth more than $109 million to replace the spillway gates at Wolf Creek Dam.

American Bridge Company will perform the work, which is fully funded by the Disaster Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2022.

The dam forms Lake Cumberland, which is a major tourist attraction for our region.

Officials say a 2016 report found the gates are subject to overstress due to friction issues, which could cause issues down the road. The gates and lifting equipment have been in use since the structure was finished in 1952.

The contract includes the installation of 10 new gates and the removal of the existing gates along with the machinery needed to operate them.

The project will begin in 2023. Officials will communicate any closings or problems on the Lake Cumberland Facebook page once work gets underway.

