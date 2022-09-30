Appalachian Big Ideas Festival underway in Hazard

Appalachian Big Ideas Festival
Appalachian Big Ideas Festival
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Community leaders are celebrating Appalachian heritage and planning for the future in the first Appalachian Big Ideas Festival.

Advocates from all across the region gathered as a sign of strength in the mountains.

“It is a celebration of who we are as a region, and I think you know it’s like the best kept secret in the United States, like we all know this is a great place so I’m hoping this will bring a lot of attention to this area,” Read Spotted Newt owner Mandi Sheffel said.

With the area still recovering from July’s devastating floods, bringing different organizations together now became even more important.

“This is a real opportunity to get, in many ways is a brain trust for Eastern Kentucky and central Appalachia, together to explore challenges, culture, art,” Baylen Campbell, the Invest Appalachia Director of Community Impact, said.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

The festival is also a way for organizations to show progress through the damages.

“That just makes me amazed by how people are able to both be rebuilding in the midst of this disaster and producing these extraordinary pieces of art,” Appalshop Producer Sylvia Ryerson said.

Community conversations and workshops have expanded on that progress, with both personal perseverance and group efforts.

“There’s power in telling your story, and knowing that it will further that narrative and maybe shut down the stereotypes,” Mandi Sheffel said.

The Appalachian Big Ideas Festival continues through tomorrow (Oct. 1).

