AEP and Liberty Utilities amend agreement of Ky. operations, deal expected to close Jan. 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WYMT) - American Electric Power (AEP) signed an agreement on the sale of its Kentucky Operations to Liberty Utilities.

Officials said they expect the deal to close in January 2023 once the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) approves the sale. The approval is due by Dec. 16.

A news release stated the amendment will not impact on AEP’s planned equity needs or operating earnings guidance.

Once the sale closes, Liberty will gain AEP’s Kentucky operations by buying all the stock of Kentucky Power and AEP Kentucky Transco for nearly $3 billion.

AEP expects to receive approximately $1.2 billion in cash, net of taxes and transaction fees.

Officials said AEP anticipates a pre-tax GAAP loss ranging from $180 million to $220 million in the third quarter of 2022 because of the amendment.

“I want to thank the employees in Kentucky for their continued focus on delivering safe and reliable power to customers. This sale will provide significant benefits to customers in eastern Kentucky to help offset volatile fuel prices and support economic growth. It also will support AEP’s ability to invest in projects throughout our regulated businesses that will enable the move to a clean, more reliable and resilient energy system,” said Nicholas K. Akins, AEP chair and chief executive officer.

“The updated timeline for closing the sale will not have an impact on our planned equity needs or the operating earnings guidance we have provided,” said Julie Sloat, AEP president and chief financial officer. “We look forward to receiving approval from FERC and completing the transaction to allow the customer benefits to begin flowing.”

AEP announced Brett Mattison, president and chief operating officer of Kentucky Power, was named president and chief operating officer of Southwestern Electric Power Company, effective Jan. 1.

David Swain will take over the Kentucky operations once the sale is complete.

