WYMT remembers Jim Matney one year after his death

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By John Lowe
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On September 28, 2021, the Eastern Kentucky mountains lost a pair of wings.

The wings of a cardinal and an eagle became the wings of an angel when coach jim matney died that day.

The legendary leader touched so many lives from his football players and wrestlers, his wife and sons, his neighbors, and the people at WYMT. Sports reporters at the station from Brian Milam to Camille Gear and everyone in between loved him and he loved them.

Beyond all of that, he was always an advocate for Eastern Kentucky and his words following Johnson Central’s semi-state win over Wayne County seven years ago still ring true today, in some ways...for many of us...even more than they did back then.

