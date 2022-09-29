Whitesburg businesses rebuilding and reopening two months after flood

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Two months have passed since the flood, and locals in Whitesburg are working hard to rebuild every day.

“We have a few that have gone back in, and a few that are still working on it, but I think that we are doing well for two months,” City of Whitesburg employee Lee Adams said.

Doors are starting to reopen in downtown Whitesburg as businesses are finding ways to work and rebuild at the same time.

“We’ve had that cooperation and dedication continuously. They’ve worked around, put up with noises and sheetrock, dust and everything else, and very dedicated, so it’s our people that’s made the difference,” MCHC CEO Mike Caudill said.

Some of the damages are yet to be touched because the sight is still overwhelming.

“(I’m) kinda burned out with it, and you know you’ve got 90-95% of the damage done, and like you said the other 5%, things you don’t really wanna fool with,” Dr. Bill Collins of the KYVA Medical Plaza said.

Perseverance has still been shown through progress, setbacks and a little bit of mountain toughness.

“We can do it. I think that shines through here in Whitesburg,” Lee Adams said.

Oktoberfest will be held in Whitesburg on Oct. 8, and Adams said the festival will be a celebration of the hard work people have put in.

