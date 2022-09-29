Team of the Week: Harlan Green Dragons
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Green Dragons won in Week 6 with an exclamation point finish, but that moment is just one from a successful season.
A last-second pick-six secured a win over Sayre for a young but experienced team.
“I think the keys have been our physical strength,” said head coach Eric Perry. “I think in the off-season, our kids really worked hard in the weight room. We were playing with a lot of young kids last year up front, I think we started three freshmen and a sophomore up front, and those kids are a year older and a year stronger.”
Harlan will travel to Phelps in Week 7, a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at The Hornets’ Nest.
