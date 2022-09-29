Team of the Week: Harlan Green Dragons

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Sep. 29, 2022
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Green Dragons won in Week 6 with an exclamation point finish, but that moment is just one from a successful season.

A last-second pick-six secured a win over Sayre for a young but experienced team.

“I think the keys have been our physical strength,” said head coach Eric Perry. “I think in the off-season, our kids really worked hard in the weight room. We were playing with a lot of young kids last year up front, I think we started three freshmen and a sophomore up front, and those kids are a year older and a year stronger.”

Harlan will travel to Phelps in Week 7, a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at The Hornets’ Nest.

