Southern Kentucky business evacuated following incident involving chemicals

Photo Courtesy: Somerset Pulaski County Special Response / KY Haz-Mat 12 Facebook page
Photo Courtesy: Somerset Pulaski County Special Response / KY Haz-Mat 12 Facebook page(Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response Team)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Thanks to some fast-thinking employees and a quick response from first responders, everyone is ok following an incident at a Southern Kentucky business.

It happened Wednesday at the Mr. Gatti’s location in Somerset.

In a post on the Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response Team Facebook page, officials say employees inadvertently mixed two cleaning chemicals together, which created Chlorine gas.

It happened before the business opened and all employees were able to get out of the building safely. Those affected were checked out by EMS.

SRT officials said in the post they vented the building and employees would clean the facility overnight.

