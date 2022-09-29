‘No one dies alone’ program implemented at Saint Joseph Hospital in London

By Olivia Calfee
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:43 PM EDT
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The “No One Dies Alone” program was discovered by a nurse at Saint Joseph Hospital in London after researching care options for people on their final days.

John Welch said, during the pandemic, many of his patients who were sick in the hospital were taking their final breaths without friends or family.

“During the pandemic, when patients were not making it, families would often choose not to be in the room they would come in via zoom to view the patient, and the nurses and the nurse care-techs would step in and be that physical presence for the patients,” Welch said.

Caring about his patients, he said he wanted to make sure they had someone by their side during their final days. He said he often found himself in the room providing comfort, while also needing to be caring for his other patients.

“We would hold their hands, talk to them, have music playing and then as the final moments happened we still stayed with them just to make sure they still felt that warming presence,” he said.

One day after work in February, Welch said he sat down and researched programs that would help provide this comfort at hospitals. He said “No one dies alone” was the first program he found.

“A volunteer can come in and sit with the patient at bed side, and just be that physical presence that warm kind voice, or that hand to hold for however long that patient needs,” he said.

The hospital staff said they are very proud of John for taking on such a large role.

Andrea Holecek, Vice President of patient care services said, “It really has been a need for a long time, I mean forever really. I think the pandemic brought it forward and it really became known in our communities that patients do die alone.”

If you would like to participate in this program with the hospital, you can visit the website here.

