More than a dozen dogs rescued, one dead, after animal cruelty investigation

Name and possible charges against the owner not released.
Name and possible charges against the owner not released.(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
The owner surrendered the dogs to the BGWC Humane Society’s care. The owner’s name and any charges have not been released.

The dogs range in size, age, and body score, and also vary in temperament. All the dogs that were seized had medical issues, including flea infestation, open sores and abscesses, and malnutrition. One has an old eye injury that has not healed properly and is badly infected. One has healing bite wounds.

The Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society would appreciate donations of any amount to help care for the dogs which quite honestly, they do not have room for. Their staff worked late into the night trying to re-arrange the dogs already at the Humane Society, to make room for the mistreated animals, because they couldn’t bear the thought of the dogs spending one more night in that camper..

Any money raised above what is needed for this particular case, will go into the society’s Sick & Injured Medical Fund to help other shelter pets in similar situations.

