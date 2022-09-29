More than $1 million in transportation funding awarded to EKY cities and counties

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced more than $3 million in transportation funding for several Kentucky counties and cities on Thursday.

The money will go towards travel and safety improvements on dozens of streets and roads across the Commonwealth.

“Modern and efficient transportation infrastructure involves more than interstates and parkways,” Gov. Beshear said. “Well-maintained city streets and county roads – the routes that lead to our homes and schools, our workplaces and houses of worship – are equally important in our daily lives and essential to thriving communities. I’m happy that we’re able to provide this funding.”

The funds will provide for 43 projects in 17 counties and four cities around the state.

Most of the projects involve resurfacing or patching but also include sidewalks and storm drains.

In Eastern Kentucky, recipients include Elliott County, Knox County, Lawrence County, Pike County, the City of Harlan and the City of Paintsville.

Pike County will receive more than $544,000, the largest single award. The money will go towards resurfacing nine miles of Brushy Road, which serves 250 people and two businesses.

“This section of Brushy Road is beyond repair by patching. It needs a complete resurfacing,” Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones said. “I commend Governor Beshear for recognizing the need and supporting our request for the necessary funding for this project. But I also want to thank Governor Beshear for everything else he has done for Pike County, especially his assistance in our recovery and rebuilding from the catastrophic flooding of July.”

The City of Harlan was awarded more than $87,000 for the resurfacing of East Mound Street, North Second Street, North Williams Street, West Central Street and Howard Street.

The City of Paintsville will get more than $63,000 for the resurfacing of Cemetery Road, Twin Oaks, Bridge Street, Turkey Knob and Woodland Court.

Elliott County is scheduled to receive $150,000 to resurface Bill Branch Road.

In Knox County, officials will receive more than $122,000 to resurface Creek Mart Road and Pine Tree Lane.

Lawrence County was awarded $57,000 for the patching on McIntier Road.

Rowan County will get more than $87,000 for the resurfacing of Williams Branch.

To see the complete list of funding, you can click here.

Governor Andy Beshear also announced emergency aid to help repair flood damages in Knott County, Perry County, Powell County, Wolfe County and the City of Hazard.

The funding topped $411,000. You can find the full breakdown below:

$180,000 to Knott County for drain damage on Sams Branch Road and Smith View Ridge Road.

More than $64,000 to Perry County for the repair of a landslide site on Jett Drive.

More than $31,000 to Powell County for flood damage on Sand Lick Road.

More than $25,000 to Wolfe County for drainage work on Landsaw-Johnson Fork Road.

More than $111,000 to the City of Hazard for general flood damage on Faulkner Avenue and Sun Valley Terrace.

