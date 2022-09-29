Louisville customs and border patrol seize more than 220,000 lethal doses of fentanyl

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville officers with the U.S. Customers and Border Protection stopped a shipment of fentanyl that they said contained enough drugs to “kill more than 220,000 people.”

The shipment arrived from South Africa on Sept. 21 and was seized and inspected by CBP officers in Louisville, according to a release.

CBP officers said the shipment contained a bottle labeled as “Hydrozone ph-Balance” and contained white powder inside which tested positive for fentanyl.

In addition, officers also found a small bag of white powder labeled as “Bicarbonate minerals” which also tested positive for fentanyl.

Officers said there was a total of 441 grams of fentanyl inside the shipment, worth around $58,000 in street value.

The release said another bag was found in the shipment with 32.8 grams of cocaine, a street value of $3,280.

The shipment was intended to be sent to a residence in Littleton, Colorado.

“Our officers are committed to keep our country and communities safe from illegal and dangerous drugs,” Louisville’s Port Director Thomas Mahn said. “This seizure is one example of the quality enforcement work they do on a daily basis.”

Since the beginning of Sept., Louisville CBP officers have seized 17 pounds of cocaine, 20 pounds of fentanyl, 83 pounds of steroids, 119 pounds of ketamine, 123 pounds of heroin, 141 pounds of methamphetamine and 251 pounds of marijuana, the release states.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.