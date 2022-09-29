Lexington gun store named in lawsuit filed after Illinois mass shooting

Lexington gun store named in lawsuit filed after Illinois mass shooting
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHICAGO (CBS/AP/WKYT) – A Lexington gun store has been named in a lawsuit filed by survivors of the July 4 parade mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois.

Multiple lawsuits on Wednesday accused a gun manufacturer, distributor, retailer, the alleged shooter, and his father of responsibility for the massacre in which seven people were killed and dozens more were injured.

Lexington-based Buds Gun Shop, which is also an online gun distributor, was among those named as defendants.

The lawsuits, filed in Lake County Court, also name Smith & Wesson, a gun manufacturing companyr; Red Dot Arms, a Lake Villa, Illinois gun retailer; Robert Crimo III, the 21-year-old suspect who has pleaded not guilty to over 100 charges related to the shooting; and his father Robert Crimo Jr. as defendants.

The plaintiffs claim Buds Gun Shop allowed the alleged gunman to obtain his weapons despite a ban on such guns in Highland Park and Highwood.

In the complaint, the plaintiffs said the alleged gunman would have needed to provide his address and identification to Buds Gun Shop which would have shown he was a resident of Highland Park or Highwood.

This is a developing story.

