KSP investigating fatal Harlan County fire

PUTNEY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Post 10 in Harlan is investigating an early morning house fire that killed one person in Harlan County Wednesday.

Troopers, along with first responders from the Cumberland and Putney Fire Departments were called to the scene early Wednesday morning just off of KY-552 in the Putney community of Harlan County.

Troopers from Harlan post tell WYMT that first responders were trying to extinguish the fire, but due to the intense heat, were unable to investigate the scene for several hours.

Once the scene had cooled enough for investigators to enter, cadaver dogs assisted the Harlan County Coroner in confirming human remains found at the scene.

The remains will be sent for positive identification.

Based on the assessment of the fire marshal on scene, no arson or foul play is suspected in the fire.

