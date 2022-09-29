KSP investigating fatal Harlan County fire

fire
fire(MGN)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUTNEY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Post 10 in Harlan is investigating an early morning house fire that killed one person in Harlan County Wednesday.

Troopers, along with first responders from the Cumberland and Putney Fire Departments were called to the scene early Wednesday morning just off of KY-552 in the Putney community of Harlan County.

Troopers from Harlan post tell WYMT that first responders were trying to extinguish the fire, but due to the intense heat, were unable to investigate the scene for several hours.

Once the scene had cooled enough for investigators to enter, cadaver dogs assisted the Harlan County Coroner in confirming human remains found at the scene.

The remains will be sent for positive identification.

Based on the assessment of the fire marshal on scene, no arson or foul play is suspected in the fire.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Medlock
Coroner’s office releases name of man killed in Prestonsburg crash
Laurel Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for bank robbery suspect
Sheriff: Name of man accused of robbing Corbin bank released
KSP investigating fatal crash in Pike County
Eastern Ky. native in Tampa storm chasing Hurricane Ian
Eastern Ky. native in Tampa storm chasing Hurricane Ian
First responders received a call just after 3:15 Tuesday of an accident involving a school bus...
Crash involving school bus sends at least one to hospital

Latest News

Prestonsburg Police K-9 Nelson after receiving a donation of body armor in early 2022.
K-9 partner of fallen officer re-united with officer’s family
Although many folks are well on the road to recovery, many are still removing debris before...
‘There’s strength in numbers’: Officials share update two months after devastating floods
Claude Elmo Klebba
KSP: Golden Alert issued for Pulaski County man
Alfred D. Francis is wanted for missing a court date Wednesday.
Kentucky State Police looking for man who failed to appear in court