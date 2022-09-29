KSP: Golden Alert issued for Pulaski County man

Claude Elmo Klebba(KSP)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are looking for a missing man in Pulaski County.

According to police, Claude Elmo Klebba, also known as Butch, was last seen at his home in Somerset Wednesday evening.

78-year-old Klebba is 5′9″ and 190 pounds. He has gray hair and was last seen wearing a blue shirt with blue sweatpants.

Police said Klebba has Alzheimer’s.

He was driving a 2014 Black Ford F-150 with KY tag A6L-136.

If you have any information, you can call Kentucky State Police Post 11 at 606-878-6622 or 1-800-222-5555.

