Kremlin: 4 regions of Ukraine to be folded in Russia Friday

Heavy fighting continued in the Donetsk area, where Russian attacks targeted Toretsk, Sloviansk and several smaller towns. (CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) - The Kremlin says that the four regions of Ukraine that held referendums on joining Russia will be incorporated into the country on Friday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend a ceremony in the Kremlin at which they will be officially folded into Russia.

Peskov told reporters Thursday that the heads of the four regions where the five-day voting wrapped up Tuesday will sign treaties to join Russia during Friday’s ceremony at the Kremlin’s St. George’s Hall. Ukraine and the West have denounced the votes as a sham.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP investigating fatal crash in Pike County
Ky. sheriff’s office needs help finding suspect
Ky. sheriff’s office needs help finding suspect
Hurricane Ian
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Ian coverage from WWSB in Sarasota
Laurel Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for bank robbery suspect
Sheriff: Name of man accused of robbing Corbin bank released
Gavel and Jail
Former Lawrence County Attorney and wife sentenced to federal prison

Latest News

Hurricane Ian's eye made landfall near Cayo Costa a barrier island just west of heavily...
People trapped, 2.5M without power as Ian drenches Florida
fire
KSP investigating fatal Harlan County fire
WYMT First Alert Weather
Dry conditions continue for now, Ian’s remnants arrive this weekend
Police announced that inmate Porfirio Duarte-Herrera has been captured after he escaped a Las...
Convicted killer who escaped correctional center back in custody