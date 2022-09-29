Kentucky State Police looking for man who failed to appear in court

Alfred D. Francis is wanted for missing a court date Wednesday.
Alfred D. Francis is wanted for missing a court date Wednesday.(Kentucky State Police)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London are asking for your help in finding a man who failed to appear for a court date Wednesday morning.

39-year-old Alfred D. Francis of Bulan was scheduled to appear in Clay County Circuit Court in relation to a trial stemming from a fatal crash in 2019. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Francis is white, around 6 feet tall, weighing approximately 220 pounds with short black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London at (606) 878-6622 or 1-800-222-555, or KSP Post 13 in Hazard at (606) 435-6069.

