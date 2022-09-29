Organization fresh off helping with EKY flooding heading to Florida

FLORIDA (WYMT) - A group of Kentucky volunteers is preparing to leave for Florida to cook meals for Hurricane Ian victims.

Kentucky Baptist Relief just returned from helping in Eastern Kentucky with the flooding there and received the call to head to Florida Wednesday night.

The crew will leave from their warehouse and storage facility in Lincoln County and head to a hard-hit area in Florida on Sunday morning.

They don’t know where exactly they will be going but believe it to be in the Fort Meyers area, which was one of the hardest hit areas.

We are told 30 volunteers are prepared to leave, but Baptist Relief needs that many more to cook 15,000 to 20,000 meals a day.

The crew also recently helped feed people in Letcher and Knott Counties after the flood, but then it was just about a thousand meals a day. It’s a challenging situation but people say they are up to it.

“When God burns in your heart a ministry like this, He gives you the strength and injury to do what you need to do. It’s a calling to do this,” said Ron Crow, Kentucky Baptist Relief.

Volunteers from all over the state will join them and they will be in Florida for at least several weeks. They should have a good number of people going as relief work has ended in Eastern Kentucky.

The plans for the relief trip are fluid right now, but they expect to be in Florida for three to four weeks.

