K-9 partner of fallen officer re-united with officer’s family

Prestonsburg Police K-9 Nelson after receiving a donation of body armor in early 2022.
Prestonsburg Police K-9 Nelson after receiving a donation of body armor in early 2022.(Prestonsburg Police Department)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - One furry friend in Floyd County is back with his fur-ever home.

K9 Nelson was the partner of Prestonsburg Police Officer Jacob Chaffins, who was killed in the shootout in Allen, Ky. on June 30.

Nelson is now back with the Chaffins family.

Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton entertained a motion from the city council at the regular meeting Monday night to have Nelson classified as surplus property. This would allow Nelson to return to the Chaffins home, where he hadn’t been since the night of June 30.

The motion passed unanimously and Nelson was returned to the Chaffins family.

Perhaps the happiest member of the family, according to the city police Facebook Post, is Jacob’s young daughter Paisley, who had a basket of toys waiting for Nelson as he was brought home.

