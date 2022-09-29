Golden Eagles eager to grow: AppHarvest plants 10th container farm in Johnson County

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Students at Johnson Central High School are ready to grow, getting their hands on the future of agriculture while sprouting new ideas about the future of Appalachia.

AppHarvest officials joined students and staff at the high school Thursday, celebrating the opening of the ag-tech company’s tenth container farm.

“This ag-tech education program is about hope. It’s about layering in on the rich, cultural conditions of agriculture that you all have heard about and understanding that there are new opportunities too,” said AppHarvest VP of Community Outreach Amy Samples.

The hydroponic growth trailer lets the school’s Future Farmers of America take part in growing greens and more, using only water, offering hands-on opportunities to grow new ideas about what their futures hold.

An added bonus, according to those involved, comes with the community partnerships. The harvested veggies are being used in the school cafeteria, sold at the Johnson County Farmers’ Market, and bought by Appalachian Regional Healthcare to be used in its Paintsville location. ARH officials also presented AppHarvest with a $10,000 check Thursday, which ARH VP of Human Resources Sonya Bergman said was meant to highlight the medical provider’s commitment to wellness.

“ARH is committed to improving our communities’ wellness,” she said. “And we’re happy to provide financial support to the container farm programs in our schools.”

School officials said the project is highlighting the rich culture of farming, adding in the new possibilities that are on the horizon for the future generations. The students are excited for the lessons they can learn and the futures they can plant with the new container farm.

”I got to watch agriculture growing up, seeing how it was ran, and then I get to see it now- see where we are technologically,” said senior Brent Hunter. “And knowing that means that the future of agriculture has so much room to expand and to continue to grow.”

That growth has shown students there are more career options in the field than they ever expected.

“There’s been people from AppHarvest that have come and talked to us about careers. It’s super exciting to think about, because this is something professionals are doing and I’m doing the same thing as a student,” said sophomore Madison Young.

Samples said it is always nice to see the kids light up, realizing what they are capable of growing.

“They’re creating something new, that is to direct utility and benefit of their community,” she said. “Which is pretty powerful, for a young person to take hold of their destiny in that small, but mighty, way.”

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.