Golden Alert issued for woman with dementia

Brenda Farley was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday evening, September 28, 2022
Brenda Farley was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday evening, September 28, 2022(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a women in Laurel County who reportedly has dementia.

77-year-old Brenda Farley was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 28 off of Star Hill Road three miles north of London.

Farley was last seen wearing a creme-colored jacket with a black stripe and white pants. She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds, with gray hair cut above the ear and a thin build.

Anyone who has seen her or knows where she is should call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 864-6600 or (606) 878-7000.

