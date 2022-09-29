Golden Alert issued for woman with dementia

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a women in Laurel County who reportedly has dementia.

77-year-old Brenda Farley was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 28 off of Star Hill Road three miles north of London.

Farley was last seen wearing a creme-colored jacket with a black stripe and white pants. She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds, with gray hair cut above the ear and a thin build.

Anyone who has seen her or knows where she is should call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 864-6600 or (606) 878-7000.

