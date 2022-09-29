Food City, Coca-Cola Zero Drink in the Last of Summer contest winners announced
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - WYMT is happy to the announce winners of the Food City, Coca-Cola Zero Drink in the Last of Summer contest.
Grand Prize:
- Margaret Godson from Pike County.
- 8 Tickets to Dollywood
- Free Fuel for one Year $2,500
- Coca-Cola Prize Pack
Runner-Up Prize:
- Karen Adkins from Breaks, Va.
- 4 Tickets to Dollywood
- $100 Food City Gift Card
- Coca-Cola Prize Pack
3rd Place Prize:
- Julianna Risner from Salyersville.
- 4 Tickets to Dollywood
- $100 Food City Gift Card
- Coca-Cola Prize Pack
