Food City, Coca-Cola Zero Drink in the Last of Summer contest winners announced

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - WYMT is happy to the announce winners of the Food City, Coca-Cola Zero Drink in the Last of Summer contest.

Grand Prize:

Margaret Godson from Pike County.

8 Tickets to Dollywood

Free Fuel for one Year $2,500

Coca-Cola Prize Pack

Runner-Up Prize:

Karen Adkins from Breaks, Va.

4 Tickets to Dollywood

$100 Food City Gift Card

Coca-Cola Prize Pack

3rd Place Prize:

Julianna Risner from Salyersville.

4 Tickets to Dollywood

$100 Food City Gift Card

Coca-Cola Prize Pack

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.