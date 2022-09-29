Food City, Coca-Cola Zero Drink in the Last of Summer contest winners announced

By Dakota Makres
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - WYMT is happy to the announce winners of the Food City, Coca-Cola Zero Drink in the Last of Summer contest.

Grand Prize:

  • Margaret Godson from Pike County.
  • 8 Tickets to Dollywood
  • Free Fuel for one Year $2,500
  • Coca-Cola Prize Pack

Runner-Up Prize:

  • Karen Adkins from Breaks, Va.
  • 4 Tickets to Dollywood
  • $100 Food City Gift Card
  • Coca-Cola Prize Pack

3rd Place Prize:

  • Julianna Risner from Salyersville.
  • 4 Tickets to Dollywood
  • $100 Food City Gift Card
  • Coca-Cola Prize Pack

