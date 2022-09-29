Fmr. EKY deputy sheriff indicted on rape, other charges

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron said that former Letcher County Deputy Sheriff Ben Fields, 36, of Whitesburg, was indicted on rape, sodomy, tampering with prison monitoring device and perjury.

The Letcher County Grand Jury indicted Fields on Thursday. His charges are listed below:

Two counts of Rape Third Degree (Class D Felony),

Two counts of Sodomy Third Degree (Class D Felony),

Three counts of Tampering with a Prisoner Monitoring Device (Class D Felony), and one count of Perjury Second Degree (Class A Misdemeanor).

A news release stated the indictment said from July 2021 through January 2022, while Fields was deputy sheriff, and/or an employee of a company under contract with the Letcher County Jail, he tampered with a prisoner’s monitoring device and knew that person was in custody under house arrest.

The indictment alleges he committed perjury by giving a false statement in a criminal complaint.

