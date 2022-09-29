Fall forest fire season begins October 1st

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - As we get ready to transition into October, state officials have a warning: Beware of outdoor burning.

Kentucky’s fall forest fire season starts Saturday and will last until December 15th. During that period, outdoor burning is banned between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. if the fire is within 150 feet of any woodland, brush or fields containing dry grass or other materials that could catch on fire.

Burning is also not recommended if it is windy.

“With Kentuckians heavily impacted by natural disasters over the last nine months, the division will continue to work hard to protect our fellow citizens and wildlife,” said Brandon Howard, Kentucky’s State Forester and Director of the Division of Forestry. “We ask that if debris burning occurs, take proper precautions to prevent fires from escaping and becoming wildfires.”

The Division of Forestry responds to more than 1,000 wildfires across the state each year. Studies show that 99% of all wildfires in Kentucky are from human activity.

Contact your local fire department or county judge-executive’s office for questions regarding local burn bans. Residents should call the Division for Air Quality at 1-888-BURN-LAW to learn about other specific regulations before burning anything.

