Eastern Ky. native describes chasing Hurricane Ian

By Dakota Makres
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla. (WYMT) - WYMT talked with Perry County native Chris Hall earlier this week before Hurricane Ian hit Florida.

Video Hall shot shows how powerful the storm was. He is with 606 Storm Chasing and said they spent their Wednesday in Punta Gorda, Florida.

”When we were at the northeast quadrant, whenever it first started making landfall, we were up against a garage looking at a construction site,” he said. “You know, those big cranes ended up falling right in front of us.”

He made it back to Tampa to his hotel. He said trees are down and stop lights are out. A tree even fell on his car. Hall said, once the storm calmed down, they made their way into the eye of the hurricane.

”We traveled south to go into the eye of the storm, you know where the calmer part of the storm is,” he said. “We got in there and actually during the eye, we checked a trailer park for folks who may have been injured or anything, but luckily everybody was safe.”

While they were inside the eye, they saw an RV flipped over. He said they checked it out and believe no one was inside.

”A lot of people won’t experience that, hopefully, you won’t have to, but it’s a different experience to be in the middle of, I guess you could say, the calm before the storm.”

