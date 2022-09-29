Dry conditions continue for now, Ian’s remnants arrive this weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We are approaching what could be a very busy weekend here in the mountains weather-wise. Thankfully, our dry trend looks to continue for the moment.

Today and Tonight

It is another chilly morning out there, but some cloud cover will likely keep it from being as cold as it was yesterday. Some spots reported frost as they dropped well into the 30s. The London-Corbin Airport actually tied their record low of 38 set back in 1985 on Wednesday morning. While some spots could still make it into the 30s this morning, the majority of the region should stay in the 40s.

Some patchy fog is possible, but I think most spots will wake up with a few clouds. Those should be back and forth all day, mixing with sunshine. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 60s, so it will be a touch warmer than yesterday. NWS Jackson only made it to 61, so it was definitely a fall day across the mountains.

Tonight, skies will clear out for a bit and that will take us back into the mid-40s. I think those clouds start to return a little bit toward daybreak Friday.

Extended Forecast

Friday will bring the remnants of Hurricane Ian closer to our region and they could arrive in our eastern counties as early as late into the evening hours. The track is getting a little more well-defined, but remember, this system is still crossing the state of Florida, will move briefly back into the Atlantic Ocean, before making a second landfall somewhere along the Georgia/South Carolina coastline before heading this way. There is still time for it to change, but all models are now on board with us seeing at least some rain.

Clouds will gradually increase throughout the day on Friday and end up mostly cloudy by Friday night, even if the rain isn’t here yet. Highs will try to make it into the mid to upper 60s early in the day before falling. Unless something wild happens, the rain chances will be here overnight going into Saturday, which will keep our temperatures a little warmer, only dropping into the low 50s.

Saturday and Sunday can be summed up in one word: Soggy. Here is the thing I want you to understand: This is tropical moisture coming from a different direction than our usual fronts work, so some folks may get heavy rain which could lead to flooding and some just down the road may get next to nothing. The eastern counties have the best shot of seeing the heaviest and most consistent rain, but everyone has a shot at seeing it. Models are showing a general 1-3″ right now, but this forecast is constantly evolving, so it is critical that you have a way to get alerts quickly if they are issued. The WYMT First Alert Weather App is a great way to get those alerts and to track the rain as it moves in. If you don’t have it yet, you can get it here. Remember, you have to have internet or cell service for it to work. A NOAA weather radio is also a great tool to have in case you lose service or power. Please, stay weather aware.

Daytime highs will struggle to get to 60 in most spots this weekend and some may not make it. Overnight lows will stay in the low to mid-50s both nights.

The rain chances look to carry over into Monday, but should start to pull away later in the day. Highs will rebound to the mid-60s for most.

We should start to dry out on Tuesday and see a drier end to next week.

