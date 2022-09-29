Alley Fest 2022 packs Paintsville with big sounds and big names

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Alley Fest, a music festival hosted by Paintsville’s Alley on Main, is coming back “bigger and better.” The event returns for its second year this weekend, bringing a host of talent to two different stages.

Things kicked off Thursday with a free pre-party at the West Street main stage, with performances by Broad Arrow, River Tramps, Luke Trimble and Jack Marion and the Pearl Snap Prophets.

Alley on Main co-owner Jordan Pelfrey said it is a good time to check out the atmosphere and enjoy some quality sounds ahead of the talent-filled weekend.

The stage- and the Main Street stage- will have a full rotation of talent Friday and Saturday, with big names like Noah Thompson, Crystal Gayle and more hitting the mic.

“It means everything to be able to bring this type of lineup here to our little town of Paintsville. Not only for our people, but just for our economy in general,” said Pelfrey. “We have so many people coming from other states to our festival, to our town, just to spend their money here.”

Pelfrey said the festival is growing after the success of last year, and he is proud to help bring this celebration of music to the mountains. He said the music offerings, in conjunction with the Kentucky Apple Festival, open up a little something for everyone this weekend.

A two-day pass is available for $70, or one-day passes can be purchased for $40. Those are available online or at the gate.

