20 pallets of mold cleaner donated to Eastern Kentucky

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Wet and Forget donated 20 pallets of their mold cleaner to communities in Eastern Kentucky that are still recovering from the historic flash flood.

The product was dropped off Thursday morning at the Perry County Soil and Conservation District Office.

Chairman of the Perry County Soil and Conservation District, Bobby Brown said, “It really cleans off the mold, but it takes a few days. It’s not like it works overnight, but you don’t have to scrub it. It works on it’s own without you having to do that.”

The mold cleaner will be distributed to Soil and Conservation District Offices in each affected county.

If you need mold remover and were affected by the flood, you can pick up supplies at their offices.

