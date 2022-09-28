WYMT’s Steve Hensley talks to White House Correspondent Jon Decker about Hurricane Ian and other topics

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four
By Evan Hatter
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WYMT) - WYMT’s Steve Hensley talked with WYMT White House Correspondent Jon Decker Wednesday afternoon after Hurricane Ian made landfall on the west coast of Florida.

Steve talked with Decker about the landfalling hurricane, along with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s backing of an election reform bill and the latest as the midterm elections draw closer.

You can watch the entire interview above.

