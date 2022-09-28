Walt Wells named nominee for FWAA Courage Award

DALLAS (FWAA) – Eastern Kentucky coach Walt Wells is this week’s nominee for the 2022 Capital One Orange Bowl-FWAA Courage Award. Wells suffered a cardiac episode in late August, before returning to coach the Colonels in their third game of the season.

“I feel really good,” Wells said upon his return. “The doctors at UK (HealthCare) did an amazing job. I’ve got to thank our trainers.

“For them to act the way they reacted and (go) to work quickly on me was phenomenal. And then got up to UK, got everything squared away. It looked bleak for awhile.”

The 54-year-old Wells was taken to UK HealthCare in nearby Lexington, where doctors — along with the rapid response of the coach’s colleagues — were able to save his life. Wells left the hospital just four days later, and he returned to the sideline for the Colonels’ third game of the season, a 40-17 win over Charleston Southern.

“The good news for me is I don’t remember much of it,” Wells said of the health scare. “The bad news for my wife and my kids and close friends and those people that were involved, they remember every bit of it.”

Eastern Kentucky is 2-2 this season and has a 12-12 record since Wells took over as head coach. Wells led the biggest single-season turnaround in program history in 2021, lifting the Colonels to a 7-4 record after a 3-6 showing in 2020. Wells was named ASUN coach of the year last season.

The Courage Award was first presented by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) in 2002. A select group of writers from the FWAA vote on the winner each year. The requirements for nomination include displaying courage on or off the field, including overcoming an injury or physical handicap, preventing a disaster or living through hardship. The winner of the award will be included in festivities during Capital One Orange Bowl week and receive his trophy at an on-field presentation.

Previous winners of the Capital One Orange Bowl-FWAA Courage Award are the University of Utah football Team (2021), Arkansas State analyst Alex Charlton (2020), Arkansas State coach Blake Anderson (2019), SUNY Cortland linebacker Kyle Richard (2018), Wisconsin safety D’Cota Dixon (2017), Pitt running back James Conner (2016), Miami offensive lineman Hunter Knighton (2015), Duke offensive lineman Laken Tomlinson (2014), San Jose State defensive lineman Anthony Larceval (2013), Clemson wide receiver Daniel Rodriguez (2012), Michigan State offensive lineman Arthur Ray Jr. (2011), Rutgers defensive tackle Eric LeGrand (2010), the University of Connecticut football team (2009), Tulsa’s Wilson Holloway (2008), Navy’s Zerbin Singleton (2007), Clemson’s Ray Ray McElrathbey (2006), the Tulane football team (2005), Memphis’ Haracio Colen (2004), San Jose State’s Neil Parry (2003) and Toledo’s William Bratton (2002).

