WISE, Va. (WYMT) - Due to Hurricane Ian’s expected impact on the eastern portion of the United States this week, the UVA Wise and Lenoir-Rhyne football game has been moved up a day. The game will now be played Friday, Sept. 30 at 3 p.m. at Carl Smith Stadium in Wise. Originally, the contest was slated for 3 p.m. Saturday.

