UPIKE mental health resources encourage students to heal on the hill

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - As National Suicide Prevention Month comes to a close, the University of Pikeville is opening an arsenal of access to help students focus on their mental health.

Two new teletherapy programs are opening the doors to students, without asking them to leave their dorms.

“We want to offer our students wider access and a diversity of options, so they can kind of choose what’s gonna be best for them,” said Asst. Dean for Health and Wellness and Director of THRIVE Counseling Center Marty Green.

Uwill is an intervention program that allows students to choose a virtual therapist that suits their needs. Green said the platform will open more comfortable options for students whose primary language is not English, or for those who prefer to speak with someone who looks like them and has a better understanding of their lives. The program also provides better hours and a 24/7 crisis line for students, keeping them connected as it is convenient for them.

“That’s important to them, because it’s not someone reading from a script,” he said. “But someone who’s licensed, who can address the needs of that student in the most optimal way.”

Kooth, a prevention platform, offers a variety of resources to promote healthier habits where mental health is concerned. The site is self-guided, allowing reflection through journaling, mood monitoring, self help resources and more. The program also offers a peer support system, chatting safe and anonymously about their concerns and issues, as well as a digital clinical service option.

“All of our students will have access to five clinical services, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, that they can customize as part of their wellbeing,” said Green. “The University of Pikeville wants to prioritize people’s wellness above everything else. The administration is a strong proponent of this. So is our faculty, our coaches. And, so, this is the way we can do it in a way that it doesn’t cost the students anything.”

Green said UPIKE will be the first school in the United States to employ the program, which is open to students by the end of the week. So, an added bonus is the ability to be the first to provide feedback to the developers about what works for their peers.

The biggest positive, he said, is the availability and accessibility of the programs, putting health right in the students’ hands, free of charge.

“We want to make sure that we’re providing them with really, really good clinical services- in a way that many, many will naturally kind of gravitate towards anyway,” Green said. “And rather than trying to resist it, we really want to embrace it, because that’s where students already are at.”

He said showing the campus that it is okay not to be okay, especially considering the specific needs, stresses and pressures that come with college, is one of the most important jobs of the counseling center. But showing them there are places to turn, where they can deal with that truth, is just as crucial.

“We’re normalizing it. It’s not weakness. It’s just being human,” “Distress, anxiety, and loss in our lives really destructs what we’re capable of wanting to do. People just need an option.”

The Uwill program has been in use for weeks and Green said the students who use it have shared positive feedback. Kooth access will begin Friday, opening the door even more to let students heal on the hill.

